‘Hamilton’, ‘The Wiz’, ‘Jersey Boys’ coming to the stage as part of the FSCJ Artist Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are on sale now for the 2026/2027 FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville season.

This season includes popular shows like “Hamilton”, “The Sound of Music”, “The Wiz”, “Jersey Boys”, and “The Outsiders.”

“Today, we are proud to announce the 26/27 slate of shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts as part of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season sponsored by VyStar Credit Union,” Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series, said in a news release. “We’re bringing the Sounds of Smash-Hit Musicals to you this season! Don’t throw away your shot.”

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Five-show subscription packages start at $218.

Dates for the shows are as follows:

December 1-13, 2026 HAMILTON (Subscriber Week Dec 1-6)

January 26-31, 2027 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

February 16-21, 2027 THE WIZ

April9-11, 2027 JERSEY BOYS

May 18-23, 2027 THE OUTSIDERS

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To order tickets and learn more about all FSCJ Artist Series events, click here.

You can also order tickets by phone by calling 904-632-5000. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounted tickets to most shows. Group reservation requests can be made by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

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FSCJ Artist Series 26/27 Broadway in Jacksonville Season

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