Hanania Automotive named presenting sponsor of 2024 NAS JAX Air Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hanania Automotive Group, one of Florida’s largest automotive dealer groups, proudly announces its selection as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS JAX) Air Show, set to take place on October 19-20. This announcement follows the news that the Air Show will not be returning to Jacksonville Beach in future years.

As the sole presenting sponsor, Hanania Automotive Group will receive top billing and significant representation throughout the event. This partnership underscores their commitment to supporting the military and the Jacksonville community.

Jack Hanania, owner and CEO of Hanania Automotive Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship.

“We are thrilled to be selected for this honor because of the event’s appreciation of the US Navy and its positive impact on our local economy and community,” Hanania said. “Supporting our military is an important cause to us. Nearly 35% of the Hanania Automotive workforce is retired military personnel, and we’re proud to do our part to support all of our armed forces because they protect us, and they protect democracy around the world. Now more than ever, it is crucial to express our gratitude to these men and women for their sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedom we have here in America.”

The NAS JAX Air Show, known for its free admission and parking, offers activities for all ages, including military and civilian aircraft displays and food and beverage booths. The Kids Zone will feature a STEM component, Blue Angel Obstacle Course, 36-foot Turbo Shuttle Slide, Extreme Air Power Jump, and face painting.

The highlight of the event will be performances by the Blue Angels, the elite Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, which originated at NAS JAX in 1946. Organizers expect over 300,000 visitors, making it one of the largest air shows in the South.

