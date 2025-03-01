HAPPENING NOW: 48th annual Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, March 1, marks the 48th annual Gate River Run here in Jacksonville!

Several changes will distinguish this year’s race. The Gate River Run will be joining the prestigious Professional Road Running Organization (PRRO) Circuit, as one of “America’s Classic Road Races,” as announced by Race Director Doug Alred.

“We are excited to join this premier series after hosting the USATF 15K Championship since 1994,” Alred said. “It is our objective to continue to grow Jacksonville’s largest participatory sporting event, providing an outstanding event for more than 20,000 elite athletes and runners/walkers at all fitness levels.”

Also announced were some significant new track features and a new finish at the base of the Hart Bridge, a new location for the Expo in the Flex Field at Everbank Stadium, and a new post-race area at Metro Park.

Prior to the event, the Gate River Run provided Action News Jax with the following registration numbers per run:

15K:

2024: 13,600



2025: 15,563

5k:

2024: 1,760



2025: 1,840

Brooks Rehab Challenge Mile

2024: 700



2025: 1000

Junior River Run

2024: 650



2025: 700

Action News Jax is live at the event, stay tuned for more updates.

