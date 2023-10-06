Happening now; JSO holding auction of forfeited property for one week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is letting the community know that beginning on Fri., Oct. 6 and running until Fri., Oct. 13, it is auctioning off a list of items from forfeited property.

The department said that the property will be sold to the highest bidder. The property was confiscated or obtained with money obtained by the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

If you are interested in looking over the items up for auction, you can visit the JSO police impound facility located at 1087 Haines St. You must make an appointment first by contacting 904-630-8711.

Some of the items up for grabs include:

UK Boat Trailer

2001 Jeep Cherokee

2005 Ford Explorer

2004 Ford Mustang

2007 Infiniti G35S

14K religious crucifix ring

Platinum classic ring

925 Silver/Gold woven ring

And much more

As a notice to buyers, JSO said that, “The Office of the Sheriff maintains the right to substitute, remove, or add to this list as needed and to set minimum bids. The auction can end or be terminated at any time without prior notice. All items sold as-is condition and carry no warranty. Payment will be conducted through www.govdeals.com and is subject to the terms and conditions therein.”

Visit the auction by clicking here.

