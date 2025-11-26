Duval County Public Schools investigating middle school football locker room fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that Duval County Public Schools is investigating a fight outside the Ribault Middle School locker rooms last week.

A mother of one of the students on the school’s football team reached out to Action News Jax and shared a video of the fight, showing what she claimed to be multiple boys on the football team attacking her 13-year-old son.

“It was too much, it was too much,” Roneshia Pullins said, the student’s mother, “they were just fighting, and I was trying to assist, saying ‘hey, stop! Hey, stop!”

Pullins told Action News Jax the fight happened last Tuesday night, after the football team had lost a game. Pullins said their coach invited parents to the locker room for a postgame discussion, but when she got there, some of the students were already fighting.

“I immediately went there and tried to calm them down,” Pullins said, “I said ‘hey you guys, y’all had a good game. Why are we doing this?”

Pullins said the initial fight broke up, but she claims four boys attacked her son not long after. She told us she was thrown to the ground while trying to break it up by a man she claims to be the coach of the team.

Pullins has been on crutches for the last week because of the fight, and told us her son was hurt, too. She said he’s been out of school since it happened, and she isn’t sure whether he’ll be safe if he goes back.

“I just want for him to be able to go to school, for him to feel normal,” Pullins said.

Pullins told us she has spoken with the school district and the principal of Ribault Middle School to learn more about what happened and ask if any of the students involved in the fight would face consequences. She claims the district hasn’t provided her with any answers.

“I’m just getting the runaround. All I want is some peace of mind,” Pullins said.

Action News Jax reached out to the school district to ask what the district was doing to investigate the fight, if any students had been suspended, and if any students could face disciplinary action.

The district said this in response to our question:

“Duval County Public Schools does not release private information related to student discipline. What we can share is that any instance of violence or physical altercation on our campuses is unacceptable and is addressed promptly and in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.

Depending on the circumstances, consequences may also include criminal action when appropriate. School administration communicates directly with the students and families involved whenever an incident occurs.”

Pullins said she’s now considering moving her son to another school over fears that he may be in danger if he goes back.

“I just feels like he’s not safe. To this day, I don’t know,” Pullins said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.