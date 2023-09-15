Healing Heart Project; parents of infants born with genetic heart defects tell courageous stories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh will be the emcee for the 6th annual “Pour Your Heart Out” in October. Mike sat down with several of the parents of infants that were born with genetic heart defects and found some very stirring and courageous stories.

Only 1 percent of babies are born with a heart defect, so families often find themselves alone trying to come to terms with the diagnosis. And so The Healing Hearts Project was formed and fills that void by creating a safe haven for families -- a close knit community where caregivers and patients can connect, share trials and triumphs and know that someone always has their back and is willing to pick up the pieces when life gets too hard.

For more information on The Healing Hearts Project and their annual fundraiser, go to: www.TheHealingHeartsProject.org

