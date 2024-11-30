Heater to blame for townhome fire in Jacksonville’s Fort Caroline area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were displaced from their home following a fire early Saturday in the Fort Caroline area. The fire occurred at a townhome in the 11600 block of Dune Way Drive. No injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by the home’s heater, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

As temperatures dipped downed into the 30s, JFRD says residence should take care to maintain their home’s heating system checking it before it’s used for the first time this season. “Don’t let the middle of the night be the first time it kicks on,” JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer told Action News Jax.

Crews are working a residential structure fire to an apartment in the 11600 block of Dunes Way drive — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 30, 2024

