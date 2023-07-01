Heavy police presence in Baker County due to a helicopter crash

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a heavy police presence near the intersection of South Boulevard and Eight Street in Macclenny.

There were only minor injuries reported.

The community is advised to avoid the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO: Man shot another man in the torso in the Duclay Forest area

Read: Police say man dead in Jacksonville Heights shooting, looking to the community for help

Read: People can now submit a tip to JSO through an unsolved crime website

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.