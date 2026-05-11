Heckscher Drive lanes shutdown due to semi truck fire | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:10 AM: All eastbound lanes of Heckscher Drive near Interstate 295 in Jacksonville are shutdown Monday morning due to a semi truck fire. The crash is near Berlin Road. Emergency crews are on the scene.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with updates and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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