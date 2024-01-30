Help find missing Clay County child missing since Thursday

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County residents are being asked to help reunite a missing girl with her family.

Faith Elizabeth Swartz, who may also identify herself as Caitlin Henderson, has been missing since Thur., Jan. 25. She was last seen wearing blue St. John’s Country Day School sweatpants, a multicolored hoodie jacket, an unknown-colored backpack, and a blue Stitch doll.

The sheriff’s office has conducted a thorough search but has been unable to locate Faith.

According to CCSO, she was last seen in the area of Horseshoe Bend Road in Middleburg.

Anyone with information on Swartz’s information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Brickey with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-673-5700.

