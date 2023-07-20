Heroic actions: Man saves two women from blazing St. Simons Island housefire

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Two Glynn County women are alive today thanks to the heroic actions of one man who fearlessly entered a blazing home on St. Simons Island over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident took place in the Pelican Place neighborhood, where neighbors are now hailing Bennett Birch as a true hero.

Gayle Staley, who lost her home in the fire, expressed her gratitude for being alive despite the devastation.

“I’m very blessed. So the people are safe. The kitties are safe. My Water critters are safe, so we can replace all the material,” Staley said.

The events unfolded on Saturday afternoon when Gayle Staley heard a man frantically shouting about a fire engulfing her home.

Bennett Birch, who happened to be in the area to pick up some friends heading to the beach, spotted the flames on the porch. Reacting swiftly, Birch rushed into action, alerting Staley and helping her to safety.

“He came running up the stairs and couldn’t get out, get out your house is on fire. So I immediately ran down the stairs. He grabbed my hand and brought us out into the front yard,” Staley recounted.

Birch’s adrenaline kicked in, and he acted without hesitation, knowing they had only seconds to escape.

“I don’t know, the adrenaline kind of hit. I didn’t really think about it,” Birch stated. “As we were coming down the stairs, and the flames were going up.”

The Glynn County Fire Department later determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Staley revealed that she had a surge protector with two items plugged into it, an automatic kitty litter cleaner, and an electric kitty water fountain.

For Staley, the loss of her home and possessions pales in comparison to the tragedy she had already experienced in her life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Nearly 25 years ago, she lost her son in a fire, which has given her a profound perspective on material possessions. “Once you’ve lost a child, material things do not matter. So we’re fine. Thank you. We’re fine,” Staley bravely shared.

Despite the destruction caused by the fire, the compassion and bravery demonstrated by Birch and the resilience shown by Gayle Staley have left a lasting impact on those in the neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.