10-month-old girl dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in car, Baker County Sheriff’s Office says

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A baby girl died after being left in a hot car on Wednesday, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 10-month-old girl was “inadvertently left” inside a car outside of a home on Estates Street in Macclenny on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was found “unresponsive” in the car and later died, BCSO said.

Deputies will share more details on Thursday morning as the investigation continues.

