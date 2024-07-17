Hickory Manor subdivision in Jacksonville filled with flooding due to water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, homeowners in the Hickory Manor subdivision woke up to widespread flooding in their neighborhood. They blamed it on damage to their water and sewer mains caused by contracted workers.

Half of John Burke’s driveway is gone. He said workers were installing fiber optic cables when they accidentally plowed into the water main servicing the neighborhood.

“The water pressure was so great that it eroded from the sand underneath my driveway and caused a 10-foot hole there and caused my trees and landscape to fall over on the sidewalk,” John Burke, Hickory Manor resident said.

The damage resulted in an eight-inch pipe rupturing which affected 75 customers. JEA is on scene assessing the damage. They told Action News Jax they expected water service back up and running at 5 p.m. on Wed., July 17.

However, John Burke believes he is looking at extensive damage to his property.

“The whole area is impassible and has to be repaired so they’re going to have a crew out here for the next 24 hours. It won’t be fully repaired but it’ll be passible,’ Burke said.

Other residents told Action News Jax the contractors responsible for working in the neighborhood have been digging up people’s yards for weeks and this was the first time their work led to serious flooding. They said the workers were contracted with AT&T.

Action News Jax reached out to AT&T about the incident, but we have yet to hear back.

