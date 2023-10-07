‘This here always happens;’ Hillcrest residents displaced for hours as police searched for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major police presence near an apartment complex on the Westside displaced dozens of residents for several hours today. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for a suspect in the area.

One non-police official on scene told Action News Jax Jake Stofan that earlier, a suspect had barricaded themselves into one of the Valencia Way apartment units and police were attempting to get them out. There was a large police presence in the area for hours, all the while residents of the apartments were stuck waiting outside.

Multiple police drones could be seen circling as a JSO command center and police battering ram vehicle were at the scene.

JSO hasn’t officially released any information regarding the incident, though a non-law enforcement official at the scene told Action News Jax that JSO was searching for a suspect who had barricaded themselves in one of the apartment units.

Residents like Donnicke, who had to wait hours before being allowed to return home, said this isn’t the first time she’s seen something like this happen in this area.

“This here always happens,” Donnicke said. “It don’t never fails.”

Action News Jax Jake Stofan asked if the situation was surprising in anyway?

“No,” Donnicke said.

If more information is released on this incident this story will be updated.

