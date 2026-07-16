Hilliard man arrested in major fraud scheme targeting dozens, including local non-profit

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — A Hilliard man is behind bars, accused of running a large identity theft and check fraud scheme targeting more than 100 people.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Colin Wade Harris used stolen identities to open bank accounts and deposit forged checks, attempting to steal more than $100,000.

Detectives say the investigation uncovered altered checks, fraudulent deposits, and photos on Harris’ phone of additional checks, including one worth $175,000.

Harris was previously on probation for trafficking in counterfeit credit cards. He now faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond.

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