Historic Springfield hosts 17th annual ‘Throwback Baseball Game’ on Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baseball players from two sides of the Historic Springfield Community picked up their bats and gloves at Klutho Park on July 4 to see who could claim bragging rights in America’s pastime.

This is how the neighborhood has celebrated the Fourth of July for 17 years running. Neighbors said they looked forward to the Independence Day tradition every year.

Neighbors on the Giants team from the neighborhood’s Westside went up against the Eastside Reds in their 17th annual throwback baseball game.

The tradition of the game is for the players to use old-time bats, gloves, and uniforms. Senator Tracie Davis was there to throw the first pitch.

“When they do events like this, they invite the entire city out. This community has the heart to start it. The retro look is another layer of how far they take it back,” Davis said.

“This is what makes Springfield a unique neighborhood, resident Will Zapala said. “It’s that old-time USA, the tight-knit community where everyone can come together.”

“It makes me feel like the community is all together. We are all working towards this one thing,” resident Ryan Libasci said.

Some people said that bragging rights are a big part of the game.

“We celebrate win or lose, Claudia Radke said. “I got Eastside friends hanging out on the Westside. We got Westside friends hanging out on the east side. We are a close-knit community. This is the one day that divides us.”

The Westside Giants won 9 to 8. This is their third win in a row.

