Holiday help for domestic violence survivors and their children

Jacksonville, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The Hubbard House is asking for food and toy donations so it can give the survivors of domestic violence and their children a safe and special holiday.

“Your holiday contributions are more than just gifts. They are warmth and joy for these families. Your generosity helps us create an opportunity for survivors to experience a special and safe holiday season,” Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin said in a news release.

Here’s how to donate:

• Donations for children and adults are organized into two “stores” in the shelter. The parent goes through the Toy Store to pick out items for their children, and the children go through the Parent Store to choose gifts for their parents. You can find gift ideas and information on how to schedule a drop-off on the Hubbard House website: https://www.hubbardhouse.org/seasonal-needs/

• Hubbard House accepts non-perishable food donations to provide survivors with a safe holiday meal. For information on the items most in need, visit https://www.hubbardhouse.org/in-kind-donations/

• The cost of providing safe shelter and services to a mother and child for one night is about $150. You can donate directly by visiting https://www.hubbardhouse.org/donate-now/

