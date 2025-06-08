Jacksonville Armada FC fans call for permanent stadium amid ongoing venue changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Armada FC fans call for a permanent home for the team after being forced to move yet another U23 match, this time due to a sudden venue cancellation by Edward Waters University.

Matches were held Saturday at Patton Park, where fans showed up with drums and chants — but also voiced frustration over the last-minute location change.

“Every year, there’s something. This year it was Waters, last year JU, before that Episcopal, and before that BK. We’re used to it,” said Sebastian Cardona of the Section 904 Supporters Group.

The team announced the venue change just 24 hours before kickoff after EWU canceled all event contracts. In a post on X, the club called the move “unprofessional.”

In a statement, Edward Waters University cited “unexpected administrative issues with their facilities” as the reason for the cancellation.

Despite the sudden change, some families said they preferred the new location.

“To us it’s closer so I like it better,” said parent Beth Duncan.

“It doesn’t bother me. I’m here to support the team regardless,” said fan Josh Richburg.

“It is closer and it’s familiar. I used to play here when I played soccer,” said former player Ty Duncan.

“No problem at all,” added parent Dennis Sciarrhgta.

EWU expressed regret in a statement and said it hopes to host future games again.

“So we would be glad to be back,” said Cardona.

But many fans say the bigger issue remains unresolved.

“It’s a problem that we should not be having because we should be playing at our stadium,” Cardona added.

Jacksonville Armada FC President Nathan Walter confirmed that stadium plans are in progress and are currently in the design and site phase. He said groundwork is expected to begin in the next 90 days.

Attempts to reach Edward Waters University for clarification on the administrative issues were unsuccessful before the story aired.

