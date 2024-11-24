PSA: Staying safe from utility scams

Wednesday, November 20, marked Utility Scams Awareness Day, and FPL has provided some simple tips to help stay protected from such scams.

The Better Business Bureau estimates that victims lose $500 a year to utility scams, often caused by people simply not expecting to be scammed by someone posing as a utility worker.

Utility scammers target customers either by going door-to-door, sending phone calls or texts, or using false information online, and they often threaten to disconnect power unless an immediate payment is made.

The following are some useful Do’s & Don’ts regarding utility scams provided by FPL:

Don’t share any personal information if you get a suspicious call. Remember that caller ID may falsely display FPL’s phone number and name. Instead, simply hang up.

Don’t respond to questionable payment requests asking for a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid service disconnection. FPL does not accept these types of payments.

Don’t use online search engines to look up a company’s contact information. Scammers can now use your internet searches to target you with phone numbers and websites that pretend to be from your utility. Instead, call the number on your bill.

Do ask to see an FPL employee or contractor’s photo ID badge and work request number before letting them in for scheduled appointments. When in doubt, use the number on your bill to call FPL directly or law enforcement if you think you or someone you know may have been a victim.

To learn more about utility scams and how to stay protected, click HERE.

