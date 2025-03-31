Local

Homeowners can apply now through April 11 for flood mitigation funds through Elevate Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Damage left behind after Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton recovery TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A street remains submerged as clean up from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues along the Gulf Coast on October 10, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Milton, coming just days after Helene, spawned dozens of tornadoes that crisscrossed the state, with five deaths attributed to the twisters so far, according to published reports. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Homeowners may be eligible for financial assistance for flood mitigation projects.

The funding is available through the Elevate Florida Residential Mitigation program.

The program helps protect homes from hurricanes and floods.

The deadline to apply is April 11. For more information on how to apply, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

