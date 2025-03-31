Homeowners can apply now through April 11 for flood mitigation funds through Elevate Florida

Homeowners may be eligible for financial assistance for flood mitigation projects.

The funding is available through the Elevate Florida Residential Mitigation program.

The program helps protect homes from hurricanes and floods.

The deadline to apply is April 11. For more information on how to apply, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

