Honoring heroes: Jacksonville to host annual Police Memorial Day observance April 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, is set to host a tribute on Monday, April 15, at 8:00 p.m. It’s a somber yet deeply significant occasion as the community gathers to honor the brave souls who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony will unfold at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall, situated proudly in front of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on 300 A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The location holds profound meaning as friends, families, colleagues, and citizens come together to pay homage to the 65 fallen officers of Jacksonville.

Should the weather turn unfavorable, contingencies are in place. Light showers will not deter the ceremony, which will proceed as planned outdoors. In the event of torrential rain, the proceedings will relocate to the Duval Street Room within the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The essence of this gathering transcends mere remembrance. It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of those who served selflessly to protect the community.

Scheduled road closures around the event footprint, commencing at 4 p.m., underscore the importance and reverence accorded to this commemorative event. It’s a testament to the unity and respect shared among Jacksonville’s residents, law enforcement, and the fallen officers’ loved ones.

Citizens and members of the media alike are cordially invited to participate in this solemn yet profoundly meaningful occasion. Together, let us pause, reflect, and honor the legacy of Jacksonville’s fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community.

