‘Hope it comes soon’: New plans for Terry’s Country Store in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are plans in the works to bring a grocery store back to the Mayport area.

Terry’s Country Store, on Mayport Road, has been closed for about two years.

“We had to start driving all the way down to Walmart and Winn-Dixie,” said neighbor Victor Alvarado.

Alvarado remembers just how convenient it was having a local grocery store just down the street from his house.

“You could walk or go on the bike,” said Alvarado. “It was easier.”

And now Alvarado will soon be able to get his groceries at the same spot once again.

The vacant building is set to become a new store called the Creative Cook Mayport.

The new business is going to feature a boutique grocery store, butcher shop, and a chef’s table dining experience.

The two local chefs who are behind the vision are hoping to alleviate the need for those living in the area to travel to stores like Winn-Dixie and Publix for basic food needs.

They are going to carry items for everyone from low-end produce to high-end caviar.

They will offer locally made spices, jams, oils, vinegars, produce, seafood, meats, and more.

“We hope it comes soon, and we can be going inside again and shopping right there,” said Alvarado.

As of now, the Creative Cook is expected to open this summer.

