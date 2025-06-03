Housing costs top list of problems facing Jacksonville, UNF poll finds

Housing costs now top the list of problems facing Jacksonville, according to a new poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

It’s a dramatic shift over the last survey of registered Duval County voters. Historically, crime has been far and away the top response.

But in this poll, 25% said housing costs, while only 12% cited crime as the most important problem facing Jacksonville.

Education, transportation and infrastructure each with 9%, and the economy and property taxes each received 8%.

“The further shift towards economic concerns likely reflects not only pressing state and local concerns like homeowner’s insurance and housing supply, but also general national concerns about inflation and how key markets are reacting to the Trump administration’s tariff policies,” commented Dr. Sean Freeder, UNF professor of political science.

742 registered Duval County voters were also asked whether they approve or disapprove of several public officials.

When asked how Donna Deegan is handling her job as Mayor, a majority expressed their approval, either strongly or somewhat, with 61%. A total of 37% said they disapprove.

Sheriff T.K. Waters garnered similarly high approval with a total of 64% indicating they approve strongly or somewhat, and 32% who disapprove.

Among elected officials, only the City Council had net negative approval, with 42% indicating they approve of the job they are doing and 53% expressing disapproval. Respondents were also asked about Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, to which 57% said they approve and 39% disapprove.