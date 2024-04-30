‘How did we arrive at this juncture?:’ NAACP to hold town hall meeting on Duval school closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville NAACP Branch announced it will be hosting a town hall meeting on Tue., April 30 at 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the Beaver Street Enterprise Center at 1225 W. Beaver St. It has been confirmed that DCPS’s Superintendent and School Board Chairman will be in attendance.

According to the NAACP the meeting will look to provide residents a forum to share their thoughts, comments, and feedback on the pressing issue of school closures throughout the county.

The group is asking that despite the 1/2 cents tax in 2020 and the millage in 2022, “how did we arrive at this juncture of discussing closures following significant financial support from voters?”

“We encourage all residents to participate in this essential discussion to collectively address this concerning issue,” Isiah Rumlin of the NAACP in Jacksonville said.

