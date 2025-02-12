How much more you’ll pay with Jacksonville council’s vote to more than double trash collection fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s City Council voted 12-7 Tuesday night to increase fees for residential garbage and recycling pick up. The annual fee property owners pay hasn’t been raised since 2010.

“For more than 10 years, while the cost of nearly everything else has risen—housing, groceries, gas—the garbage fee has remained unchanged," Council member Rahman Johnson said after the vote. “ ... This was not an easy vote, but it was the right vote. We cannot afford to stand still while the costs of inaction continue to rise.”

How much more you will pay

Homeowners and other residential property owners in Jacksonville currently pay $151.80 annually for trash/recycling pick up.

Council’s vote increases that fee to $324 annually which will be assessed on property owner’s 2025 property tax bill. That will increase to $354 in 2026 and to $384 in 2027.

