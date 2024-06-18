Jacksonville Zoo’s Goober the Aldabra tortoise is celebrating his special day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville Zoo’s oldest residents is celebrating a birthday of sorts.

Goober is a male Aldabra tortoise. He first arrived at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens 56 years ago on June 17, 1968. Since the zoo doesn’t know his birthday they use this day as an anniversary for calling Jax home.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, Aldabra tortoises can reach sizes of up to 550 pounds and ages of up to 150 years old. They are native to Aldabra Island, one of the Seychelles northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

While not that old, or heavy, Goober is believed to be in his early 70s, weighing in at 430 pounds.

So, pay a visit to the young guy as he lives in the zoo’s “African Loop” exhibit.

