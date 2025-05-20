The HUB Brooklyn tentatively set to be completed by end of the year, contractor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new event and restaurant project in Brooklyn is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Hub Brooklyn is going to add two restaurants, office space, and an event space to the Brooklyn area. It’s the latest addition to an area that has seen major development in the last few years.

“When we first moved in, there wasn’t other tenants in this building, and there weren’t a ton of retail tenants in that building, so it’s nice to have other places to go to lunch, and go to happy hour after work,” Litsa Dawkins, who works in Brooklyn, said.

In the last five years, the area has welcomed several new businesses and developments including Vista Brooklyn apartment complex, the Greenhouse bar, and Anejo Cocina Mexicana, just to name a few.

Right now, a Whole Foods is currently under construction as well. Dawkins has been working in Brooklyn for the past 4 years. She said seeing the area grow is exciting.

“I think it’s just nice to have a neighborhood that was historically underutilized better for small businesses, better for large businesses,” said Dawkins.

City Councilman Jimmy Peluso represents Brooklyn. He said that the neighborhood’s population has spiked over the last 10 years and he’s excited for more growth to come.

“With this new development that’s there, we’re seeing a ton of young people, a ton young professionals,” Peluso said. “The Emerald Trail is coming through. We’re opening up Hogan’s Creek. We’re just seeing this kind of new birth of activity that’s really going to be great as kind of, it’s part of downtown, but it’s not 100% downtown. But it’s still helping to drive downtown growth overall.”

The Hub Brooklyn is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Its address will be 400 Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville.

