‘Huge win for transparency:’ Douglas Anderson alumni react to latest teacher removed from classroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School officials announced Wednesday a new investigation into a teacher at Douglas Anderson School of The Arts.

It’s the 6th teacher to be removed from the school in two years, and it once again leaves families with a lot of questions.

DA Principal Timothy Feagins sent an email Wednesday saying that Craig Leavitt has been accused of inappropriate misconduct with a student.

Advocates and even students who worked with Leavitt said they are happy to see more is being done to stop inappropriate behavior between educators.

“He doesn’t understand boundaries, he doesn’t understand how to maintain a relationship with someone,” a former DA student who wanted to remain anonymous said.

That student graduated in 2018 and described Leavitt hours after parents got the email.

The email said Leavitt – a teacher who worked with kids who have disabilities – is accused of having inappropriate communication with a student during the 2022-23 school year.

It did not say what he’s accused of doing, but that former student said he’s not surprised. He said Leavitt used to help prep him for college auditions, but Leavitt made him uncomfortable by going beyond the student-teacher relationship -- even after he graduated.

“He would send monologues of texts and messages and it just got to a point where it was invasive,” the former student said. “And he would try to get too involved in my life and in my family and my friends and folks around me.”

The student wanted to remain anonymous to protect his identity from Leavitt.

“I don’t think he is horribly intentioned, but clearly there are other instances of inappropriateness, and I’m not surprised,” the former student said.

Shyla Jenkins, a former DA student, has been advocating for transparency at school board meetings since 2023 when police arrested former teacher Jeffrey Clayton for sexual misconduct with a student.

Jenkins said she heard rumblings about Leavitt’s allegations Tuesday and is giving Feagins kudos for taking quick action Wednesday.

“I think it’s a huge win for transparency, which is what I’ve been fighting for the last year and half,” Jenkins said.

As parents search for answers, that former student said he’s happy to see the district and the school getting more aggressive about stopping educators with inappropriate behavior.

“I’m glad this is occurring and there is light on this because absolutely there are moments of inappropriateness,” the former student said.

Leavitt has not been charged with any crimes in this incident, but he has been reassigned to a district site with no student interaction while the investigation is in progress.

Duval County Public Schools said they can’t offer more information because it’s an active investigation.

