Hulk Hogan, ‘Hulkamania’ about to run wild in Jacksonville area beer tour 🍺

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What are you gonna do when Hulk Hogan brings his new beer brand to a Jacksonville area store near you? He’s hoping you drink it.

The WWE legend is bringing his Real American Beer brand to Jacksonville and he’s bringing WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart with him.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hogan will be making stops next week at multiple locations in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

Co-founded by Hogan, Real American Beer describes itself as “proudly American-owned and American-made premium light beer that delivers a crisp, clean, crushable taste.”

Hogan has made stops in Wisconsin and New York promoting the beer. Jacksonville will be his third stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, March 26

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Daily’s Convenience, 2200 Greenbriar Rd, St. Johns

2 p.m.to 3:30 p.m. – Shores Liquors, 10020 Cartwheel Bay Rd, St. Johns.

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. - Twin Peaks, 11892 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville.

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Hoptinger Bier Garden, 1037 Park St. Jacksonville.

Thursday, March 27

11:30 am. to 1 p.m. – ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, 259 Harper Ln, St. Johns.

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – YP’s Bar & Grill & Liquors, 13245 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville.

6 p.m. to 6:45 PM – Monkey’s Uncle, 1728 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Tavern on 1st, 401 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.