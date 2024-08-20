Hurricane Debby causes over $116.15 million in estimated insured losses in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hurricane Debby has caused an estimated $116.15 million in insured losses in Florida as of Friday, according to data from the state Office of Insurance Regulation. The figure marks an increase from $113.8 million in estimated losses reported on Wednesday, with claims continuing to come in.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As of Friday, 16,483 claims had been reported, with 10,253 involving residential property. Other claims involved damage to vehicles and commercial properties. Of the total claims, 2,025 had been closed with payments made, while 2,095 had been closed without any payments. The current numbers do not include claims made to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Steinhatchee in Taylor County on August 5, before moving across rural North Florida and into Georgia as a tropical storm. The storm has triggered states of emergency across five states, including Florida and Georgia.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted that while Debby’s impacts have been severe, they have not reached the catastrophic levels initially feared. Over 143,000 people were left without power, and efforts are ongoing to provide aid to affected communities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.