Hurricane Francine makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Francine made landfall in Southern Louisiana around 6 p.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph.

Francine was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday night. The system became a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:

  • Francine becomes the 6th named storm of the 2024 season.
  • It becomes the 4th hurricane of the 2024 season.
  • The average date for the 4th hurricane of the season is September 16.
  • This is the first time we’ve had a named storm in the “Atlantic” basin since August 20 (Ernesto).
  • No local impacts from Francine.
