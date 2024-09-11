Hurricane Francine makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Francine made landfall in Southern Louisiana around 6 p.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph.

Francine was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday night. The system became a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:

Francine becomes the 6th named storm of the 2024 season.

It becomes the 4th hurricane of the 2024 season.

The average date for the 4th hurricane of the season is September 16.

This is the first time we’ve had a named storm in the “Atlantic” basin since August 20 (Ernesto).

No local impacts from Francine.

