Do you have unclaimed property in Florida? Here’s how to check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $33 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in March, according to a news release from the office of Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

In the Jacksonville area alone, nearly $2 million was put back into the hands of Northeast Floridians.

But there’s still plenty more out there, Patronis said.

He is encouraging Floridians to check if the state is holding funds that belong to them.

“As your CFO, I want every cent of unclaimed property to be returned to its rightful owner as quickly as possible. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed,” Patronis said in a news release.

The state has set up a website that makes it easy for anyone to check.

State officials define unclaimed property as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.

They said the most common types of unclaimed property include:

Dormant bank accounts

Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Stocks

Dividends

Uncashed checks

Deposits

Credit balances and refunds

Click here to begin searching for any unclaimed property you may have in the state of Florida.

