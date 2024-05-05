Naked woman breaks into Lake City home, terrifies homeowner

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City woman was arrested after she harassed and broke into someone’s house while naked.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Wednesday, at 11:56 p.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to Northwest Huntsboro Street to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who stated they heard someone knocking on the front door, but when asked who was there, no one would answer. The unknown person then went to the sliding glass door and again began to knock but would not say who they were when asked.

Read: Clay County Chamber of Commerce hosting networking event at Whitey’s Fish Camp

The victim called 911 and was on the phone with communication officers when the unknown person went to a window near the front door, broke it and entered the home. The victim observed officers arriving and left to meet responding officers in the yard.

Upon approaching the front door, officers discovered 24-year-old Haley Ann Nicole Blunt nude and bleeding from injuries she sustained while breaking the window and entering the residence.

Blunt was taken into custody. EMS responded and transported her to a local hospital for care of her wounds. Once released from the hospital, she was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

During the investigation, it was discovered Blunt lives in a nearby home, and her two young children were inside the residence without adult supervision. They were found inside safe and were later turned over to a family member.

Read: Alanis Morissette coming to Daily’s Place this fall, tickets on sale now

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.