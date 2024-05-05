St. Augustine man dead, woman critically injured after car hit multiple poles in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after the driver lost control and ran into multiple bridge support poles on I-95.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the crash report from Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old man from St. Augustine was driving an SUV in the inside lane of I-95. At the same time, a 21-year-old man from St. Augustine was driving a sedan in the outside lane. The SUV driver attempted to change lanes and hit the left rear of the sedan before losing control and veering off the road to the right.

The SUV hit multiple bridge support poles before coming to a rest on the grassy shoulder. The sedan overturned and came to a final rest on the inside shoulder of I-95.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 64-year-old woman in the passenger seat sustained critical injuries. Both the sedan driver and the 23-year-old man in the passenger seat were not hurt.

FHP said the SUV occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts, but the sedan occupants were buckled up.

Read: Restaurant Report: Inspectors won’t be chanting DUUVALL for one 904 restaurant

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.