Hurricane Milton: AT&T to waive overage charges

Internet provider AT&T has just confirmed its plans to helped affected customers in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As of Wednesday, October 9, AT&T released an official statement confirming they will be waving overage charges for their AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers providing unlimited talk, text and data. These charged will be waved until Thursday, November 7.

Customers should ensure that their accounts have a billing address with a zip code across the affected areas in the storm to ensure they are apart of this coverage.

To read AT&T’s official statement and to see if your zip code is included, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.