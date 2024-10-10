Hurricane Milton: Jacksonville Jaguars alter practice, travel plans due to hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Milton is impacting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN, the Jags changed their London travel plans.

Their departure from Jacksonville has been pushed back to later Thursday evening.

Additionally, the team is moving practice back by several hours.

The Jags are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears are the home team.

