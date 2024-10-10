Local

Hurricane Milton: JEA works to restore power outages

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax

JEA has put out a statement regarding their efforts to work to restore power to thousands of customers affected by Hurricane Milton.

JEA confirmed that through the night of Wednesday, October 9, they were able to successfully work through the night restoring and maintaining power and water services.

JEA also confirmed that through the night, crews were able to restore power to 39,000 customers. Less than 0.3 percent of customers are still currently impacted by outages.

JEA encourages customers to report any current outages to jea.com/outage. Customers can also call 904-665-6000 or text OUT to 69532 (MyJEA).

