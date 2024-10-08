Hurricane Milton: These Northeast Florida counties have recommended or mandated evacuations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Northeast Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders or recommended evacuations for certain zones.

See below to find out if you are located in any of the affected areas.

Clay County

There are no mandatory evacuation orders at this time, but the county is encouraging residents who live in low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, and along Black Creek or the St. Johns River to relocate.

Nassau County

Nassau County is strongly encouraging residents who reside in the following areas to relocate to safer locations: Zone A; Zone D; Beachfront, intracoastal and marsh front areas; Low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Putnam County

Due to high river concerns, there has been a recommended evacuation for Zones F and A, the county’s Emergency Management Agency said.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County has announced mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A (along coastal and river areas, including the City of St. Augustine), B, and F (South of State Road 206) effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Union County

The county recommends voluntary evacuation of all residents who live in mobile homes, RVs, campers, and low-lying areas.

