Hurricane season puts focus on roof strength, insurance pressure for homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane season is underway, but for many Northeast Florida homeowners, pressure is already building before a storm even forms, as roofing contractors say insurance requirements and home sales are driving roof replacements earlier than expected.

What looks solid on top can fail fast once wind rips underneath.

An underlayment is one of the layers used to help seal and protect roofs from water intrusion.

Clark Briggs, owner of KayCo Roofing, says demand has picked up in recent weeks as homeowners respond to both weather and insurance pressure.

“The last week and a half, yeah, the calls are up significantly,” Briggs said.

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He says recent rainfall has already revealed roof problems across Northeast Florida.

“I think that people pay attention to roof issues – when there are roof issue,” Briggs said.

Briggs says modern roofing systems rely on multiple layers of protection beneath the shingles.

He also says insurance companies are increasingly requiring roof replacements for policy renewals and real estate transactions, especially as roofs reach a certain age.

“From 12-18 years, old.. the new insurance company will have the roof changed before they write the policy.”

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Briggs says addressing small issues early can prevent far more expensive repairs later.

“A leak that’s in a bathroom is going to be cheaper than a leak that’s near a chimney.”

One thing homeowners should check right now is their gutter system. If leaves and debris clog the gutters, water can back up onto the roof — potentially damaging shingles and allowing water to work its way inside.

Experts say homeowners should also prepare financially before a storm strikes.

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Rachael Gauthier with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety recommends documenting belongings before hurricane season ramps up.

“Walk through every single room in your House, describe the items that you’re seeing, especially those bigger ticket items, appliances, exercise equipment, you keep sakes and other valuables as well.”

Gauthier says that simple step can make it much easier to document losses if an insurance claim is ever needed.

A walk-through like that can help homeowners stay organized and better prepared if a storm impacts their home.

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