I-95 lanes blocked by vehicle near Duval, St Johns counties line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8:50 AM: The accident on Interstate 95 southbound near mile marker 329 involves multiple vehicles, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. All lanes are block.

END UPDATE:

8:10 AM: Four lanes of Interstate 95 southbound are blocked Wednesday morning near the St. John County, Duval County line. A vehicle is in the roadway as emergency crews work to get traffic going.

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