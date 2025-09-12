‘I sincerely apologize’: City council appointee responds after backlash over Charlie Kirk comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A city council appointee has already lost one job since making controversial social media comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — and leaders are pushing to strip him of his other position.

Only Action News Jax spoke to Leofric Thomas Jr. as Jacksonville leaders call for his removal from an appointed post on the Public Service Grant Council.

The backlash began after Leofric Thomas Jr. posted on his personal social media account, saying, “When you spew hate, it’s what you get back. Charlie spewed nothing but hate, so what he got back was……yeah.”

Leofric Thomas Jr. comment Leofric Thomas Jr.'s comment on Charlie Kirk's murder sparks calls for removal from his positions.

He also posted another comment saying: “You reap what you sow…”

Thomas Jr. had also served as the Data and Policy Manager for the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, but in a statement to Action News Jax, the organization said he is no longer with them.

“An employee replied to a social media post from their personal account in a manner inconsistent with our values and code of conduct,” wrote the Jacksonville Public Education Fund. “We condemn violence in all forms and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kirk’s family. We are committed to respectful, empathetic dialogue across differing viewpoints. As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot share additional details. We can confirm that the employee is no longer with our organization.”

Thomas Jr. said he actually learned about his removal through his conversation with Action News Jax. “I’ve advised that I’m not resigning, and they advised that we will be handling everything internally.”

When we read Thomas Jr. the statement from JPEF, said that was the first he heard of it.

His removal was something even the Florida Chief Financial Officer called for.

Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico said the council would also pursue action against Thomas Jr.

“As council president, I will be filing legislation to remove Leofric Thomas Jr. from his position. I call on my colleagues and @MayorDeegan to join me in supporting this swift measure. This hateful rhetoric has no place in our city.”

Action News Jax spoke with two city councilmen on opposite ends of the political aisle for their opinions on whether Thomas Jr. should be removed.

“There’s no question this guy has a First Amendment right to say whatever he wants. We also have a right as a city council to say that doesn’t reflect our values and we don’t want you inputting those values on our city government,” said City Councilman Rory Diamond (R)

“I don’t know if it’s cause for somebody being removed,” said City Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D). “First Amendment rights are important. And I think Charlie Kirk would say the same thing.”

Thomas Jr. spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Reporter Madision Foglio and apologized for the comments.

“That was insensitive during that moment, it really was, and I, once again, I apologize. I’m deeply apologetic for that. And once again, I would take it back, say something different if I could,” said Thomas Jr. “Some people are implying that he got, that I was saying that he’s got what he deserved, which is not the truth.

Thomas Jr. said he hopes the city council will give him a chance to explain his actions.

You can read his full written statement below:

Statement from Leofric Thomas Jr. on September 11, 2025

“On September 10th at 4:08 P.M., I made a post on X addressing Mr. Charlie Kirk. Unfortunately, that post has been taken out of context and misrepresented in a way that does not reflect my values or the work I have committed myself to throughout the City of Jacksonville.

“Public service has always been a calling for me—one grounded in love, equity, and a deep desire to bring people together. My original post was never meant to imply that Mr. Kirk deserved what happened to him. I want to be very clear: I do not condone or endorse any form of violence, under any circumstance.

“Over the years, I have worked across political, racial, and cultural lines to serve our community. That includes standing up for marginalized voices—particularly within the African-American, LGBTQ+, and women’s communities. Some of Mr. Kirk’s past statements have deeply disturbed me, especially those that many see as harmful toward those very communities, including ones I represent and belong to.

“While I strongly disagree with some of Mr. Kirk’s views, I also recognize that disagreement should never be expressed in a way that can be interpreted as encouraging harm. If given the opportunity to say it again, I would voice my concerns very differently. I remain committed to leading with love, even in the face of division or disagreement.

“To anyone who was hurt, confused, or disappointed by my words—I sincerely apologize. My heart and prayers are with Mr. Kirk’s wife and children during this traumatic time.

“Love brings love. Hate brings hate. Let us choose love—every time."

