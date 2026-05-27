Lake City man arrested, accused of possessing child sexual abuse content

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man is facing felony charges after detectives say they found child sexual abuse material during an investigation earlier this year.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on February 18.

The tip led them to a man in Lake City, who was later identified as Robert Kyle Tanner, 30.

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Investigators say they recovered more than 15 images and videos involving child sexual abuse.

Based on what they found, they obtained an arrest warrant for Tanner.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Tanner and booked him into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

He faces charges of using a device to commit a felony and possession of child pornography.

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