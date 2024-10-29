‘I wish I had said it a little differently:’ Mayor Deegan addresses controversies stemming from London trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan’s recent trip to London with the Jaguars generated a slew of controversies that have been the subject of criticism from Jacksonville Republicans.

At a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning Mayor Donna Deegan agreed to answer some questions, after Action News Jax attempted to ask her directly about the controversies for at least a week.

The first controversy surrounded comments she made on a radio show while in London, comparing former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to ‘concentration camps’.

Deegan said she regretted the choice of words but stood by her disapproval of the former President’s immigration plan.

“I don’t take any regret in that comment, in terms of the policy itself, but as far as the comments, certainly. I think the words were charged and I wish I had said it a little differently,” said Deegan.

Deegan also responded to Republican City Councilmember Terrence Freeman’s call for an audit of her trip to Europe.

Freeman’s call came in response to news the mayor had taken a personal vacation to Italy on the tail end of the London trip.

Deegan defended her decision, noting no taxpayer dollars were used except to pay for her hotel stay while in London as she participated in trade mission activities for the city.

“I said what are the most important days for me to be there because I’d like to stay and vacation after. I haven’t had a vacation really since I’ve been in office. So, I said I’d love to do that and they said perfect, we’ll shove all the meetings that we had you attending in that first several days and you can take off,” said Deegan. “So, I’m not sure what the issue is with that.”

On her vacation to Italy, Deegan emphasized that she paid for her own hotel, food, and airfare during the trip.

She also paid for the initial flight to London and the flight back from Europe out of pocket.

The mayor also shed light on why she missed the funeral of JSO corrections officer Brad McNew last Tuesday, which drew criticism from the police union and local Republican officials.

She explained she was not aware the funeral was happening that day, noting she had just arrived back in town from her trip to Europe early that same morning.

“I had already spoken with Mrs. McNew when the awful incident occurred and then went and spent some time with her at her home after the funeral once I found out that it happened, but truly just a matter of not knowing,” said Deegan.

