Father’s Day discounts: $3 sandwiches, free cookies, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Father’s Day approaches this weekend, several businesses are offering special deals and discounts to celebrate dads and father figures.

Promotions include drink specials, sandwich lineups, and meal packages available at various locations.

These limited-time offers provide options for those looking to treat fathers with refreshing beverages, budget-friendly meals, or dessert.

Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday in June, which is June 21 this year.

On Sunday, June 21, 7 Brew is offering a free Brewzie and Thank You Card to guests who purchase any two medium or large drinks. This offer applies to coffee, energy drinks, teas, or lemonades and is available while supplies last.

Checkers & Rally’s launched a new lineup of $3 Double Sandwiches, which includes the Sourdough Double Melt, Cheese Double and Double Spicy Chicken.

Guests can upgrade to a Small Combo with fries and a drink starting at $6.Ford’s Garage is providing a steak-and-whiskey pairing for dads during Father’s Day weekend, from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21.

Guests can purchase a 12-ounce New York Strip Steak for $27.99, served with a choice of two sides. A Woodford Old Fashioned is also available for $9.99.The Woodford Old Fashioned is crafted with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, rich demerara syrup, Angostura bitters and orange bitters. Prices may vary by location and reservations are encouraged.

Insomnia Cookies is giving Insomnia Rewards members a free Classic cookie with the purchase of Ice Cream in a Cup.This limited-time offer is available at participating Insomnia Cookies bakeries nationwide.

These Father’s Day promotions are available for a limited time, with some offers extending through June 21.

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