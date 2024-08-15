‘ICE and Border Patrol, different government officials:’ Local restaurant raided by Homeland Security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Homeland Security raided a local restaurant located at two locations – one in Ponte Vedra and the other in Jax Beach.

Action News Jax first brought you the breaking news about Kamiya 86 on 3rd Street in Jax Beach at noon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One employee of a nearby business told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez off camera that they had seen a van park in the parking almost every day, it was full of men going to work at the raided restaurant.

When Jordan Ladson went to work at Stretch Lab, he saw Kamiya 86, the sushi restaurant a few doors down, surrounded by federal agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The entire plaza was surrounded by ICE and Border Patrol, different government officials, and they were all chasing down this white van,” Ladson said.

Hear more from witnesses on FOX30 at 10.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.