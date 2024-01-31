The Icemen are coming to Jacksonville: What you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Icemen are playing against the Florida Everblades at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena tonight at 7 p.m.

Those who are headed to the game should expect some traffic delays. The arena parking garage is closed, but alternate parking will be available in lots J and P.

Parking will only be on the North Side of the complex. Please avoid the South Side of the Arena.

Icemen Traffic Advisory

Vystar Arena Detours

There is also a career fair being hosted by the Icemen before the hockey game.

The Icemen are providing a change for your resume to bee seen by some great sports teams and entertainment companies.

Those with access to the career fair can also then stick around for the Icemen game afterwards at 7 p.m.

