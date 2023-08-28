IDALIA: Local closings, cancellations, resources.

Jacksonville, Fl — Listen to 104.5 WOKV for up-to-the-minute coverage of Idalia and local closings and cancellations.

Duval County:

All Duval County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No decision has been made for Friday.

Please note that for today (Monday, Aug. 28) all school operations, afterschool activities, athletics, and other extracurricular activities will remain as normal.

The Community Conversation hosted by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray scheduled for Tuesday at Lane Wiley Senior Center has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Idalia. A new date will be announced shortly.

Clay County:

Clay County officials will be holding a livestreamed news conference at 3:30 pm where they will release details about sandbag locations, school closures, shelters, and other important information. That will be posted on our Facebook page and on the local media.

Nassau County:

Monday 7 AM Update:

We are currently monitoring the track and potential weather impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia. There are currently no changes to school operations; please continue to monitor for any future updates.

St. Johns County:

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure.

St. Johns County Emergency Management (SJCEM) is monitoring the storm and will provide updates as they are made available. SJCEM encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

• Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com

• Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777

• Monitor www.sjcfl.us/hurricane for all storm-related updates

• Call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904-824-5550 with any storm-related questions



