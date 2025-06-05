As If! 90s Fest postponed for third time to Fall 2025, organizers blame other ‘trainwreck’ festival

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People who purchased tickets for the As If! 90s Fest in St. Johns County, heads up: Changes are coming again.

On Thursday, organizers announced in a Facebook post that the music festival will “100% still take place Fall 2025.”

The location will still be the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, but the “lineup will be reannounced,” the post said.

Also, the post said, “ALL Ticket Holders will be refunded no later than June 14,” and “Vendors will receive an email for moving forward with a refund or rebate.”

The 5th and final 90s Fest was originally scheduled for May 17, before being changed to May 3 and moved to a new location in Elkton.

Then the location was changed to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds with a new date of Saturday, June 21.

The event is managed by Ancient City Entertainment, which also managed this year’s Palatka Blue Crab Festival. Action News Jax told you that festival faced backlash for its high food prices for small portions.

In Thursday’s post, the organizers alluded to another festival affecting 90s Fest, but did not specifically mention the Blue Crab Fest:

“This year has gone sideways based on our taking on a different festival that was a complete trainwreck and it in the past 2 years has started an avalanche that significantly damaged this festival’s promotion and timeline.”

Organizers also said they “take ownership in biting off more than we could chew.”

