Igloo Summer Camp announces 2024 schedule June 3rd - August 2nd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Igloo Summer Camp has released its schedule for the upcoming summer season, running from June 3 to August 2. The camp will operate every week, offering eight distinct sessions:

- Week 1: June 3 - 7

- Week 2: June 10 - 14

- Week 3: June 17 - 21

- Week 4: June 24 - 28

- Week 5: July 8 - 12

- Week 6: July 15 - 19

- Week 7: July 22 - 26

- Week 8: July 29 - August 2

Each camp day will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. The cost per week is $399.

Campers will enjoy a variety of activities, including Learn to Skate instruction provided by PSA Excellence On Ice-rated coaches. The camp also includes daily snacks, on-ice group skating classes, crafts, physical conditioning, and more.

For those seeking additional instruction, private lessons are available at a rate of $30 per 20-minute session.

Parents should note that pick-up time is strictly at 3 p.m. Refunds for the camp will be processed up to seven days before the start of the respective camp week.

For more information, visit the Igloo Summer Camp website or contact the camp office.

