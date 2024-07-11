‘I’m not going to stop:’ Local mom demands justice for murdered son as Beaches police chiefs give safety update

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Three Beaches police chiefs gave safety updates Wednesday night as one local mother continued to demand justice for her murdered son.

Katrina Williams lost her son, James Jones III, during the triple shooting in Jacksonville Beach on St. Patrick’s Day.

James was a first-time dad who left a baby behind.

“Every day, trying to push myself because I miss him so much. He played a big part in my life, in his child’s life, he missed every step of the way with her, and I have to fill that void now,” Williams told Action News Jax.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Smith apologized to Williams for her loss but said investigations take time. Police are still actively working to solve the case.

Williams wishes the department could do more but as a mom, she won’t stop fighting for justice.

“I will be his voice. I’m not going to stop. I’m not going to stop. I got to make sure he’s not swept - This is not swept up under the rug,” Williams said.

